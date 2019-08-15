Jaleel White has found a new way to return to his iconic character Steve Urkel, voicing the sitcom fan favorite as he joins Mystery Inc. on a new episode of the Boomerang animated series Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?

In the episode, the Family Matters science phenom enlists the help of Scooby-Doo and the gang to track down an Urkel-Bot gone haywire. The mystery deepens when the Mystery Inc. crew finds out the robot escaped the Chicago Museum and may be under the influence of the Technomancer.

In the exclusive clip above, Urkel debuts his Urkel-Bot 2.0, complete with his signature corny jokes like “I’m reading a book on anti-gravity, I can’t put it down,” to face off against the Technomancer and his team of evil robots.

Each episode of Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? pairs the Mystery Inc. team with a famous guest, be that real-life celebrities like Wanda Sykes or iconic characters like Wonder Woman and the aforementioned Urkel.

White told EW in 2017, “I was actually on my way out of the business” before he booked the role of Urkel on the ABC sitcom. Becoming the mold for the black nerd on television, White played the Winslows’ annoying neighbor for nine seasons, starting in 1989 and ending in 1998.

The Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? episode featuring Steve Urkel premieres Thursday on the Boomerang app and streaming service.

