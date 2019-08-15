A tsunami and Ronda Rousey?! An exclusive look at 9-1-1 season 3 premiere

Image zoom Aaron Epstein/FOX

9-1-1 type TV Show Network Fox Genre Drama

9-1-1 is ready to get back in the ring.

Former mixed-martial-arts fighter and WWE personality Ronda Rousey guest-stars as a legacy firefighter in 9-1-1’s upcoming third season, which kicks off with a tsunami hitting the Santa Monica Pier — and EW has an exclusive first look at Rousey, who previously guest-starred on NBC’s Blindspot, in action on the Fox hit.

Rousey’s team is lost during the disaster, so her character joins Ryan Guzman’s Eddie and the rest of Station 118 to help save some lives. “Like our multi-part earthquake episodes from last year, cast and crew are pushing the limits, striving to create a realistic experience of human endurance in the face of a natural disaster,” executive producer Tim Minear says, before joking, “Our goal is to make Quentin Tarantino at least tear up by the end of every hour.”

Season 3 of 9-1-1 premieres Sept. 23 on Fox.

To read more from the September issue of Entertainment Weekly, pick up a copy at Barnes & Noble this Thursday, or buy it here now. (The issue will be available on all newsstands starting August 22.) Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

Related content: