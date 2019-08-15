Dave Chappelle reveals fifth Netflix comedy special with help from Morgan Freeman

Dave Chappelle isn’t done with Netflix, and vice versa.

The stand-up comic announced his fifth comedy special for the streaming platform in an announcement teaser voiced by Morgan Freeman.

Freeman takes a godlike vantage point to narrate Chappelle walking alone through the desert. “How did we get here? I wonder,” the actor, who already played God in Evan Almighty, says. “I don’t mean that metaphorically. I’m really asking, how did Dave get here? I mean, what the f— is this?”

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones will arrive on Netflix this Aug. 26.

Image zoom Netflix

The news from Chappelle follows shortly after Saturday Night Live‘s Leslie Jones received her own Netflix standup special.

Chappelle, who appeared in last year’s A Star Is Born opposite Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, released four Netflix specials between 2017 and New Year’s 2018: The Age of Spin, Deep in the Heart of Texas, Equanimity, and The Bird Revelations. He then earned Grammys in 2018 and 2019 for the vinyl releases of those specials.

The comedy veteran will now receive the Mark Twain for American Humor in a ceremony this Oct. 7.

