New 9-1-1 teaser finds the Santa Monica pier wiped out by a tsunami

By Tim Stack
August 15, 2019 at 02:57 PM EDT

Well this definitely puts a damper on a ride on the ferris wheel.

Fox released a new teaser for season 3 of 9-1-1, which premieres Sept. 23 at 8 p.m., and the first episode back finds a tsunami causing all sorts of mayhem on the coast of California and in Los Angeles.

The major drama involves Buck (Oliver Stark) having a fun day at the Santa Monica pier but then spending the rest of hit running/hiding from a massive wave that drowns the iconic location.

Buck must call upon his own co-workers, including Bobby (Peter Krause), to save him and the other pier-goers.

This tsunami is the show’s latest onscreen disaster; 9-1-1 opened last season with a massive earthquake.

