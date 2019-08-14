What to Watch on Wednesday: June faces a deadly decision on the Handmaid's Tale season finale

Image zoom

The Handmaid’s Tale

Image zoom Jasper Savage/Hulu

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu

Season Finale

Will June get the kids out of Gilead? In the action-packed season finale, the day arrives for June’s most dangerous plan yet — but for it to be executed successfully, she’ll have to overcome some significant obstacles. And that’s not the only thing coming to a head: Fred reels from Serena’s betrayal, Joseph grieves his wife’s death, and the hunt is on for Gilead traitors. Buckle up. —David Canfield

BH90210

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Fox

Turns out there could be a David silver lining to Tori Spelling drunkenly stealing her iconic Beverly Hills, 90210 prom dress while in Vegas for that cast reunion in last week’s episode: Now they will all have to see each other again … in court. But it presents a perfect opportunity for her and Jennie Garth to try to convince Jason Priestley, Brian Austin Green, Gabrielle Carteris, and Ian Ziering to join the reboot of their classic series — and Shannen Doherty, of course, but she’s off saving animals. Fox wants the show, but everyone has to be on board. And Tori and Jennie have already said they are, so now they really have to make it happen. —Gerrad Hall

What Else to Watch

8 p.m.

Big Brother — CBS

America’s Got Talent (live shows begin) — NBC

Alternate Endings: Six New Ways to Die in America — HBO

9 p.m.

Queen Sugar — OWN

Southern Charm (season finale) — Bravo

10 p.m.

The InBetween (season finale) — NBC

David Makes Man (series debut) — OWN

Streaming

Almost Ready — YouTube

*times are ET and subject to change