What to Watch on Wednesday: June faces a deadly decision on the Handmaid's Tale season finale

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
The Handmaid’s Tale
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu
Season Finale
Will June get the kids out of Gilead? In the action-packed season finale, the day arrives for June’s most dangerous plan yet — but for it to be executed successfully, she’ll have to overcome some significant obstacles. And that’s not the only thing coming to a head: Fred reels from Serena’s betrayal, Joseph grieves his wife’s death, and the hunt is on for Gilead traitors. Buckle up. —David Canfield
Related content:
- Tiffany Haddish, Melissa McCarthy, and Elisabeth Moss on just how hot it got in The Kitchen
- The Handmaid’s Tale renewed for season 4
- Elisabeth Moss and Stephen Colbert have a cry-off — and we can’t stop laughing
BH90210
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Fox
Turns out there could be a
David silver lining to Tori Spelling drunkenly stealing her iconic Beverly Hills, 90210 prom dress while in Vegas for that cast reunion in last week’s episode: Now they will all have to see each other again … in court. But it presents a perfect opportunity for her and Jennie Garth to try to convince Jason Priestley, Brian Austin Green, Gabrielle Carteris, and Ian Ziering to join the reboot of their classic series — and Shannen Doherty, of course, but she’s off saving animals. Fox wants the show, but everyone has to be on board. And Tori and Jennie have already said they are, so now they really have to make it happen. —Gerrad Hall
Related content:
- Brian Austin Green reacts to ‘90210’ trading cards: ‘What have I done?’
- Tori Spelling and Brian Austin Green lock lips at the Peach Pit in BH90210 teaser
- Beverly Hills, 90210 revival exclusive: Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth explain meta series BH90210
What Else to Watch
8 p.m.
Big Brother — CBS
America’s Got Talent (live shows begin) — NBC
Alternate Endings: Six New Ways to Die in America — HBO
9 p.m.
Queen Sugar — OWN
Southern Charm (season finale) — Bravo
10 p.m.
The InBetween (season finale) — NBC
David Makes Man (series debut) — OWN
Streaming
Almost Ready — YouTube
*times are ET and subject to change
Comments