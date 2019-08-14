The Masked Singer season 2 promo shows crazy look at new contestants

The Masked Singer type TV Show Network Fox Genre Reality

Season 2 of The Masked Singer is fast approaching, and as such, Fox is teasing out more first looks at some of its new incognito contestants.

In a new promo that is set to air during tonight’s episode of BH90210, and which you can view above, a spider creature, a furry green monster, and a purple flower are all teased. An ice cream cone, a Rottweiler, and a very decked-out tree can all be seen as well.

These new characters join the Panda, Butterfly, Egg, Leopard, Flamingo, Skeleton, Fox, and Eagle contestants that Fox previously teased.

In the show’s second season, 16 new celebrity singers will don full masks and costumes to battle it out while remaining anonymous to the panelists, the audience, and each other. Returning panelists include Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, and Nicole Scherzinger. Nick Cannon will also return as host of the show.

Costume designer Marina Toybina previously told EW one of her goals for the new season was to make sure the costumes had more mobility and the masks were easier to see through. “We want them to be more playful on stage, like a little party,” she said. “These are enriched in detail. They’re walkable art.”

The two-hour second season premiere of The Masked Singer airs Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. on Fox.

