Good news first? Bad news first?

The trailer and premiere date for Star Wars Resistance season 2 are here — and they include a visit from Kylo Ren.

But the second season of the Disney Channel series will also be the animated show’s final adventure.

The new season will serve as a bridge story that takes place between The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker. “The final season of Resistance takes place during The Last Jedi and leading up to the events of The Rise of Skywalker,” a Disney rep said. “With the movie coming up in December, this was a natural place to end the show with an epic finale.”

The series followed the beloved Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series, which ran for five seasons on Cartoon Network, a sixth on Netflix, and has an upcoming seventh coming to Disney+. There was also the shorter-lived Star Wars Rebels, which ran for four seasons on Disney XD.

Some official description of the final season of Resistance: “The story picks up after a harrowing escape from the First Order, as the Colossus and all its residents find themselves lost in space, pursued by Agent Tierny and Commander Pyre. Kaz and team also face a myriad of new dangers along the way including bounty hunters, a suspicious Hutt, General Hux, and Supreme Leader Kylo Ren. Meanwhile, Tam grapples with her future and where her true allegiance lies, with her friends or the First Order. The thrilling final season will showcase how the unlikeliest of heroes can help spark hope across the galaxy.”

Joining the voice cast in guest-starring roles are Joe Manganiello (Magic Mike) as Ax Tagrin, Daveed Diggs (Hamilton) as Norath Kev, and Lucy Lawless (Xena: Warrior Princess) as the Aeosian Queen.

Kylo Ren will be voiced by Star Wars Supervising Sound Editor and voice actor veteran Matthew Wood.

The second season of Star Wars: Resistance debuts Sunday, Oct. 6.

