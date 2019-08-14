HBO's skater girl comedy inspired by Skate Kitchen finds its stars — and a series order

Image zoom Magnolia Pictures

HBO’s upcoming half-hour comedy inspired by Skate Kitchen, a film that brought skater girl culture to life, has found its leads and landed a series order.

From Crystal Moselle (the director of Skate Kitchen) and Lesley Arfin (a writer on Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Awkard), Betty is set in New York City and follows “a diverse group of young women navigating their lives through the predominantly male-oriented world of skateboarding,” per a network description.

Actors Rachelle Vinberg, Nina Moran, Kabrina “Moonbear” Adams, Dede Lovelace, and Ajani Russell all featured in the cast of Skate Kitchen, released in 2018, and will all return for the series. The names of their characters will sound familiar to those who watched the original film.

Vinberg will play Camille, who “wants to be down with the dudes and has fought hard for the small space she’s carved out with them,” according to a character description. She’s not big on “flashy displays of love or loyalty,” but she’s “perceptive and intelligent, and will notice tiny details about others as if she were a poet.”

Moran takes the role of Kirt, “the funniest person alive but even if she knew it, she wouldn’t care.” Moonbear will play “quiet storm, dark horse” Honeybear.

Lovelace will portray Janay, “opinionated, intelligent, and loyal to a fault.” Rounding out the five players is Russell as the “fun, flirty, always down for an adventure” Indigo, described as “the equivalent of the post-sex cigarette — cool, calming, and sexy as f—.”

Skate Kitchen told of Camille, a teen from Long Island who befriends an all-female group of skateboarders. Jaden Smith also appeared as the mysterious skateboarder she falls for. Watch the trailer for the original movie below.

As Moselle previously told EW of casting Skate Kitchen, she said she met her actors one day in a New York subway station. “I just went up to them and was like, ‘Hey, how’s it ’” she said. “They were like, ‘Why is this weird lady talking to us?’”

Moselle writes, directs, and executive-produces Betty, which is already filming in New York. Arfin also writes and executive-produces. Additional EPs include Igor Srubshchik and Jason Weinberg.

