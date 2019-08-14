Sacha Baron Cohen debuts as The Spy in first photos from Netflix limited series

Image zoom Axel Decis/Netflix

Sacha Baron Cohen takes a more serious approach to his next project following Showtime’s Who is America?

Netflix revealed the first photos of Cohen, the man known for the outlandish comedy of Borat and The Dictator, in the six-episode limited series The Spy, in which he plays real-life Mossad agent Eli Cohen.

Suffice it to say, he won’t give anyone a “pedophile detector” test in this one.

Homeland Emmy winner and Prisoners of War creator Gideon Raff writes and directs the series of hourlong installments, following Cohen as he finds it hard to “strip off his double identity” when he does his job so well, according to a character description. Cohen went undercover in Syria in the 1960s.

Image zoom Axel Decis/Netflix

Joining Cohen are The Americans‘ Noah Emmerich as Dan Peleg, “Eli’s Mossad handler who tires to ease his own guilt over the sacrifices Eli makes”; Homeland‘s Hadar Ratzon Rotem as Eli’s wife, Nadia, “who is left to raise their family on her own and knows something isn’t right about her husband’s government job”; and Colony‘s Waleed Zuaiter as Amin Al-Hafz, “a military officer who thinks he’s found the perfect ally in the undercover Cohen.”

Cohen earned two Emmy nominations for Who Is America? in the variety sketch category. He played multiple characters in a lampooning manner to get to the heart of American patriotism. He can add The Spy to his growing list of less-comedic roles, like Thénardier in Les Misérables and the station inspector in Hugo.

Netflix also set a Sep. 6 premiere date for The Spy.

Image zoom David Lukacs/Netflix

