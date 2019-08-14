Image zoom Greg Schwartz/Getty Images

He’s her destiny!

On Tuesday, Rachel Bilson posted a photo with her former O.C. co-star Adam Brody on her Instagram with the caption “Ran into my ol buddy from jfk to lax #californiaherewecome.” In other words, airports are the greatest places in the world for bringing us moments like this.

Bilson and Brody played Summer Roberts and Seth Cohen respectively on Fox’s mega-hit The O.C. The drama, which ran from 2003 to 2007, took fans inside the lives of Orange County’s elite as seen through the lens of Ben McKenzie’s Ryan Atwood, who arrived from the wrong side of the tracks — a grainy Chino, specifically — to become a member of the Cohen family. And Ryan was in town for less than 24 hours before he discovered Seth’s love of popular girl Summer Roberts. (He named his boat after her!)

The unlikely couple of Seth and Summer became a fan favorite as viewers watched their love story unfold throughout the show’s four seasons. (Spoiler alert: They end up together.) And now, they’re running into each other during cross-country trips.

See Bilson’s post below:

