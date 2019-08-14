Kate McKinnon finally met Ruth Bader Ginsburg after her brilliant SNL impression

Saturday Night Live type TV Show Network NBC Genre Comedy

Kate McKinnon just got Gins-burned. And by that we mean totally starstruck.

The Saturday Night Live star crossed paths with Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Tuesday night when they both attended an Off Broadway production of Fiddler on the Roof. Social media was full of photos and video footage of the two meeting.

One Twitter user posted a photo from the audience showing McKinnon shaking Ginsburg’s hand. An actor from the production, Nick Raynor, described McKinnon as visibly “starstruck” in a video shared to Twitter via a McKinnon fan account who credited him. The video shows a very abashed McKinnon saying goodbye to Ginsburg on the stage following the production.

📹 | Kate saying goodbye to RBG backstage at @FiddlerNYC last night! pic.twitter.com/0XDqkIdkQT — Adoring Kate McKinnon (@KateMcKinnonNet) August 14, 2019

The all-Yiddish production of Fiddler was directed by Joel Grey (Cabaret) and has been earning rave reviews. Ginsburg and McKinnon both joined the cast and crew for photos after the show. Abby Goldfarb, one of the actresses in the production, shared a photo of the pair posing for photos on stage.

“The notorious, honorable, badass, iconic #RBG visited us tonight at @fiddlernyc 🎻,” Goldfarb wrote on Instagram. “If that wasn’t enough, #katemckinnon came too…their meeting was epic. I have no words. ⁣(and my face does NOT represent my true awe, thanks, happiness, and joy in this moment…).”

“These two incredible women — it could not have made me happier,” Grey told PEOPLE. “Every stage hand was there. You’ve never seen happier faces on 50 people.”

McKinnon famously portrays Ginsburg in a recurring “Weekend Update” segment on SNL, which she’s done since joining the late-night sketch show in 2012. In her feisty, over-the-top take on the Supreme Court justice, McKinnon regularly weighs in on the news of the day and then does her signature Gins-burned dance when she drops some particularly harsh punchlines.

In the 2018 documentary RBG, Ginsburg is seen watching McKinnon’s impression of her, calling the comedian “marvelously funny,” even if the impression resembles her “not one bit.” Ginsburg also addressed the portrayal while at the 2018 Sundance festival, saying, “I liked the actress who portrayed me and I would like to say ‘Ginsburned!’ sometimes to my colleagues.”

Now the two have finally met, leaving McKinnon with some new inspiration for the forthcoming 45th season.

