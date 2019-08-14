Netflix drops final trailer for 13 Reasons Why season 3

On Aug. 23, the kids of Liberty High School will return for the third season of 13 Reasons Why. It’s been more than a year since the show dropped its second season, and as a teaser recently revealed, season 3 will pick up eight months after Clay (Dylan Minnette) prevented Tyler (Devin Druid) from bringing a gun into the high school’s Spring Fling. But believe it or not, Tyler isn’t the person everyone seems to be talking about this time around. Instead, the season’s big question is: Who killed Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice)?

As usual, the show will include multiple timelines, allowing fans to get a glimpse at what happened in those eight months while also unraveling the Bryce mystery. As the season’s logline says, “When the aftermath of a tumultuous Homecoming game culminates in the disappearance of a football player, and Clay finds himself under police scrutiny, it’s up to a shrewd outsider to steer the group through an investigation that threatens to lay bare everyone’s deepest secrets.”

And now, Netflix has released a full trailer for its murder mystery of a third season, which shows that just about everyone at Liberty had a motive for Bryce’s murder and will be questioned by the police. Although, from the looks of things, Clay Jensen is at the top of the police’s suspect list.

Watch the full trailer above.

