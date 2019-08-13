What to Watch on Tuesday: Tiffany Haddish wants you to see these comics on Netflix's They Ready

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
Bachelor in Paradise
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC
Jordan is back in Paradise (he’s already been turned down by Hannah, so instead goes zip-lining with Nicole). Fan-favorite Mike is on the scene and has shaken up the pairings, disrupting the Caelynn and Cam proceedings. And then there’s the Dylan/Hannah/Blake triangle, which took on a new shape when Dylan tried to break up Blake and Hannah’s dance-on-the-beach kiss fest. Monday night ended without a rose ceremony, but ABC promises “explosive confrontations and shocking secrets” in tonight’s episode. —Gerrad Hall
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Series Debut
Tiffany Haddish knows how important it is for comics to support one another — she’s been very open about Kevin Hart giving her money when she was homeless and living out of her car. Now the Girls Trip and Night School star is trying to return the favor, picking six of her favorite comedians — Chaunté Wayans, April Macie, Tracey Ashley, Aida Rodriguez, Flame Monroe, and Marlo Williams — to star in their own half-hour stand-up comedy special. Laughs, even tears, guaranteed. —Gerrad Hall
What Else to Watch
Streaming
The Banana Splits Movie — multiple platforms
10 p.m.
Supermarket Stakeout (series debut) — Food Network
Bring the Funny — NBC
*times are ET and subject to change
