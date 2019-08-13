What to Watch on Tuesday: Tiffany Haddish wants you to see these comics on Netflix's They Ready

Image zoom

Bachelor in Paradise

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

Jordan is back in Paradise (he’s already been turned down by Hannah, so instead goes zip-lining with Nicole). Fan-favorite Mike is on the scene and has shaken up the pairings, disrupting the Caelynn and Cam proceedings. And then there’s the Dylan/Hannah/Blake triangle, which took on a new shape when Dylan tried to break up Blake and Hannah’s dance-on-the-beach kiss fest. Monday night ended without a rose ceremony, but ABC promises “explosive confrontations and shocking secrets” in tonight’s episode. —Gerrad Hall

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Series Debut

Tiffany Haddish knows how important it is for comics to support one another — she’s been very open about Kevin Hart giving her money when she was homeless and living out of her car. Now the Girls Trip and Night School star is trying to return the favor, picking six of her favorite comedians — Chaunté Wayans, April Macie, Tracey Ashley, Aida Rodriguez, Flame Monroe, and Marlo Williams — to star in their own half-hour stand-up comedy special. Laughs, even tears, guaranteed. —Gerrad Hall

What Else to Watch

Streaming

The Banana Splits Movie — multiple platforms

10 p.m.

Supermarket Stakeout (series debut) — Food Network

Bring the Funny — NBC

