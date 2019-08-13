See The Mountain from Game of Thrones lift Ed Sheeran over his head

Image zoom HBO; Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

This story is exactly what the headline promises: The Mountain from Game of Thrones doing a strict-press of singer Ed Sheeran over his head. No, Ser Gregor doesn’t drop him or perform his famous eye gouge.

This happened when Sheeran recently performed in Iceland where he met up with actor-strongman Hafþór Björnsson. Sheeran, of course, had his own infamous scene in the HBO series, playing a singing Lannister soldier in season 7.

“He asked for it,” wrote Björnsson. “Luckily I didn’t drop him… He has to work tonight!!”

Another GoT star, Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei) wrote on The Mountain’s post: “You did this to me at that wrap party in Spain remember? LOL.”

Björnsson previously told EW that being pretend-eye gouged or being lifted up are pretty common requests from fans.

“I get a lot of requests fans asking if I want to squeeze their eyes,” he explained. “That’s very popular. Or pick them up over head. But the most popular to squeeze their eyes out … I don’t lift anyone. Usually just girls. I have had to say no because if I’m going to lift one person then so many others are going to ask to be lifted too. If it’s just one person, okay, but it’s crowded then I know others are going to ask. You have to try to be fair to everyone you know.”

