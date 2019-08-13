The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance trailer explores magical world of Thra

The official trailer for Netflix’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance has arrived and fans of the original 1982 film should hope their eyes are hungry for a feast given the extensive look at the magical, and often beautiful, world of Thra it offers.

The show concerns three Gelflings who discover the horrifying secret behind the power of the dreaded Skeksis and set out on an epic journey to ignite the fires of rebellion and save their world. The Gelflings are voiced by Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Nathalie Emmanuel.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is directed by Louis Leterrier, whose credits include Now You See Me, Clash of the Titans, and The Incredible Hulk. Earlier this year, the filmmaker told EW he was determined to make the TV show look as similar as possible to the film, which meant fighting to use puppetry rather than CG to depict the characters. “I was not fighting against anyone, I was fighting against common sense and practicality,” he says with a laugh. “It’s so so complicated to build a puppet, hire puppeteers, all that stuff. We chose the long, hardest road and we’re very thankful [we did]. It looks absolutely stunning.”

The show’s huge voice cast also features Harvey Fierstein, Mark Hamill, Ralph Ineson, Jason Isaacs, Keegan-Michael Key, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Simon Pegg, Andy Samberg, Caitriona Balfe, Helena Bonham Carter, Harris Dickinson, Natalie Dormer, Eddie Izzard, Theo James, Toby Jones, Shazad Latif, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mark Strong, Alicia Vikander, and Donna Kimball.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance premieres Aug. 30 on Netflix.

Watch the show’s trailer, above.

