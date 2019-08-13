Kerry Washington takes her Broadway role to Netflix in first American Son photos

Image zoom David Lee/Netflix

For those who couldn’t make the trip to New York City to see Kerry Washington on Broadway in American Son, Netflix dropped a first look at its upcoming adaptation of the acclaimed play.

Washington and her costars from the original production — Doubt‘s Steven Pasquale, Supergirl‘s Jeremy Jordan, and theater veteran Eugene Lee — all reprise their Broadway roles in this next evolution of writer Christopher Demos-Brown’s story. The Scandal veteran and Pasquale take center stage in the new images, which arrive as the streaming giant reveals a Nov. 1 debut for the “television event” ahead of its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Directed by Tony winner Kenny Leon, American Son tells of Kendra Ellis-Connor (Washington), a psychology professor searching for answers regarding her missing teenage son in a South Florida police station. The story is framed around four viewpoints, including Kendra’s estranged husband (Pasquale) and two officers (Jordan, Lee).

“[The story] is timely, but also I think it’s been part of the historic DNA of what it is to be an African-American mother, just to worry for the safety of your child,” Washington told EW of her Broadway performance. “Part of all mothering is the lack of control over this other human being who, once they’re outside your body, makes their own decisions and has their own dangers. But there’s the added layer of powerlessness as a black mother because of the institutionalized racism and the cultural practices that endanger black children.”

The actress executive produces Netflix’s American Son with Pilar Savone, Jeffrey Richards, and Rebecca Gold.

