The 2019 summer movie slate could’ve looked a lot different if James Corden and Josh Gad costarred in the biggest Hollywood releases. A new bit from The Late Late Show sees them both doing just that with Hobbs & Shaw and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

No surprise here, there aren’t exactly Fast & Furious material.

In this alternate reality comedy sketch, Corden becomes Hobbs and Gad becomes Shaw in the action franchise spin-off. Between all the hiccups with opening the car doors, starting the car, and fastening their seatbelts, they quickly got fired.

The same thing happened for Once Upon a Time when Corden took over for Leonardo DiCaprio and Gad took Brad Pitt‘s role. If it weren’t for that damn cigarette lighter, maybe they would still be the stars.

The duo also cast themselves as leads in Toy Story 4, but they couldn’t get that right either. Instead, they became human billboards dressed as Woody and Buzz. The Pixar film went to top the box office that weekend. Coincidence? Yes, definitely a coincidence. It’s fine, though. Gad still has The Angry Birds Movie 2.

Dwayne Johnson, who costars in Hobbs & Shaw with Jason Statham, weighed in on the sketch on social media, writing, “I’m 99.8% sure that @JKCorden and @joshgad make a much cooler team than me and ol’ prepubescent, nasally Harry Potter Statham.”

😂👏🏾 I’m 99.8% sure that @JKCorden and @joshgad make a much cooler team than me and ol’ prepubescent, nasally Harry Potter Statham. @HobbsAndShaw https://t.co/WURyvlBgFj — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 13, 2019

Gad also shared behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot to tease the bit on Twitter. No other context, however, was given at the time. “Don’t ask,” he wrote. “Just watch.”

