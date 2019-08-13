Remembering that time Joey got way too emotionally invested in Little Women on Friends

The new Little Women trailer has the internet abuzz, giddy with excitement for Saoirse Ronan‘s take on aspiring writer Jo, Timothee Chalamet‘s swoony turn as Laurie, and its overall lusciousness of Greta Gerwig‘s forthcoming adaptation.

But before you start arguing over whether Amy is the worst (she is), let’s throw it back to a Little Women fan of the 1990s — one Joey Tribbiani on Friends.

Image zoom Wilson Webb/Columbia Pictures; NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

In the 13th episode of season 3, “The One Where Monica and Richard are Friends,” Joey discovers the joys — and heartbreak — of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel. When he convinces Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) to read The Shining, he agrees to read Little Women in exchange and quickly falls in love with the characters. And don’t worry, he’s also team #Amysucks — to quote, Joey, “Amy just burned Jo’s manuscript, I don’t see how he could ever forgive her.” So close, Joey, so close.

After he accidentally spoils the ending of The Shining, Rachel retaliates by revealing that [***SPOILER ALERT***] Jo refuses Laurie’s proposal (sob! #StillShipIt). Then, she drops the biggest bomb of all: Beth dies.

To protect Joey, she lies and says she made that up to hurt him, but by episode’s end Joey has read far enough to learn the sad truth — Beth never had a chance.

We get it, Joey. We’re still not over it either — maybe it’s best we just put the book (and the trailer) in the fridge.

Related content: