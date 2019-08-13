Watch Common reunite with up-and-coming rapper for Wheel of Freestyle on The Tonight Show

Common put the spotlight back on one of his favorite up-and-coming artists on Monday’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The rapper and actor, who stars in the film The Kitchen, reunited with Ray Wimley for a special game of Wheel of Freestyle. Common previously saw Wimley performing on the street and joined in, posting a video of the interaction to his Instagram in July.

The duo was tasked with creating a freestyle rap using randomly selected phrases; in one round, they had to employ “cookie dough,” “kitchen sink,” and “Hot Girl Summer.” Common crushed it, to no surprise, and Wimley similarly rose to the occasion. The two then enlisted Fallon to deliver his own verse, before heading into the audience for some crowd work. They even managed to incorporate an audience member’s pink shirt into one of their freestyles.

Common appeared on the show to talk about The Kitchen, which stars Tiffany Haddish, Melissa McCarthy, and Elisabeth Moss. He also discussed his upcoming album, Let Love, which will be released Aug. 30. Fallon brought up the fact that the multi-hyphenate is one letter away from achieving the rare EGOT distinction, having scored all the top awards — Emmy, Oscar, Grammy, and Tony — except for the latter.

“If the Tony would come I’ll be grateful, I’m not going to turn it down,” Common said. “But anything I do, I just try to put my heart and soul and my passion into it, and the accolades that come, I’m very grateful if they come.”

Common previously did the Wheel of Freestyle on Fallon’s show with Tariq from The Roots. Other stars who’ve played the game include Lin-Manuel Miranda (thrice), Letitia Wright, and Riz Ahmed.

