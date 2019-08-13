Watch Common attempt to complete his EGOT in exclusive clip from IFC's Sherman’s Showcase

Common is a Tony Award away from reaching coveted EGOT status, and in a new sketch from the comedy show Sherman’s Showcase, the rapper finds himself closer than ever to joining that exclusive club.

The IFC show is a mockumentary-style take on shows like Soul Train and Solid Gold created by former Late Night with Jimmy Fallon writers Diallo Riddle and Bashir-Salahuddin, the latter of whom plays the host, Sherman.

In an exclusive preview above, the Chicago rapper stars in a sketch showcasing the fictional Blockbuster: The Musical in an episode that digs into decades of rivalries and feuds on Sherman’s show.

Here, Common gets a leg up on John Legend in the race for an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award), but in real life, his Oscar-winning “Glory” collaborator achieved EGOT status at the 2018 Emmys for producing Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.

In the Sherman’s Showcase sketch, however, Common’s sinister turn as Baron Von Netflix in a spoof on The Greatest Showman may make him a shoo-in for Best Actor in a Musical.

Sherman’s Showcase airs Wednesdays at 10p.m. ET on IFC.

