Bachelor in Paradise preview: Jordan and Demi are the Statler and Waldorf of Paradise

Paradise has a new dynamic duo: Jordan Kimball and Demi Burnett

By Kristen Baldwin
August 13, 2019 at 10:36 AM EDT

Now that the “Mayor of Paradise” has arrived — a.k.a. male model Jordan Kimball — the percentage of silly, funny, and sometimes completely nonsensical soundbites has increased sharply on Bachelor in Paradise. And in this exclusive clip from Tuesday’s installment, Jordan finds a partner in one-liner crime: Demi.

“I think we’ve got a new dynamic duo,” says Demi, as she and Jordan relax on the daybed and provide a running commentary about each contestant who strolls by them on the beach. Some sample zingers:

Clay:
“He’s the nicest guy, but God bless him, have some swag.” — Jordan

Cam:
“Here goes Cam on the beach in his natural habitat, walking alone and sad. He is in an anti-depressant commercial right now.” — Demi

Contestant Emeritus Chris Bukowski:
“I feel like every night, I watch Chris age 10 years.” — Demi

“He had formaldehyde in his bags!” — Jordan

If this were The Muppet Show, these two would be Statler and Waldorf — and I am, as the kids say, here for it.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

