Image zoom Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Ashley Park is heading to Paris!

On Tuesday, EW confirmed that the Tony-nominated actress will costar in upcoming Paramount Network dramedy Emily in Paris from Darren Star (Younger, Sex and the City). Park, who recently starred in Broadway’s musical adaptation of Mean Girls playing Gretchen Wieners, joins the already-cast Lily Collins who plays the titular role of Emily.

Park will play Mindy Chen, an au pair in her twenties besotted with Paris, who befriends Emily and tries to convince the less-enamored girl that Parisian life is parfait! Cultural clashes have Emily less than convinced the French capital is the place for her, but maybe a chic French lover will help ease her into a new way of living? We can but hope!

Collins shared the news that production had begun in Paris on the series via an Instagram post on Monday.

Emily in Paris is created, executive produced and written by Star. Collins also serves as a producer for the new series.

Related content: