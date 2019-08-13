Everyone's a suspect in Bryce's murder in first photos from 13 Reasons Why season 3

By Samantha Highfill
August 13, 2019 at 06:57 PM EDT
13 Reasons Why

Bryce Walker is dead. We know that much. But we don’t know too much else about 13 Reasons Why’s upcoming third season. Netflix recently dropped a teaser and a logline revealing that the drama will pick up eight months after the events of the season 2 finale. (When Clay convinced Tyler not to bring a gun to the Spring Fling.)

“Eight months after preventing Tyler from committing an unthinkable act at Spring Fling, Clay, Tony, Jessica, Alex, Justin, and Zach find ways to shoulder the burden of the cover-up together while helping Tyler move toward recovery,” the logline reads. “But when the aftermath of a tumultuous Homecoming game culminates in the disappearance of a football player, and Clay finds himself under police scrutiny, it’s up to a shrewd outsider to steer the group through an investigation that threatens to lay bare everyone’s deepest secrets.”

Now, thanks to some recently released photos from the new season, we get a glimpse at how the students at Liberty High School are dealing with everything. From the looks of the photos, it’s hard to determine who isn’t a suspect when it comes to Bryce’s murder. Justin’s in a police interrogation room, Tony and Clay are both looking particularly worried, and then there’s Monty and Zach, who are both shown confronting Bryce. Also shown talking to Bryce? Chloe.

Check out all the photos below.

13 Reasons Why season 3 drops Aug. 23 on Netflix.

