What to watch on Monday: Love triangles galore on Bachelor in Paradise

Image zoom

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Bachelor in Paradise

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

No week of Bachelor in Paradise would be complete without a rose ceremony, and this season’s first is sure to throw some broken hearts onto the funeral pyre that is drama. Multiple love triangles have already formed, including one between Hannah G., Dylan, and Blake — who’s practically been blacklisted by the women of Paradise for his treatment of Caelynn and Kristina. Who will Hannah G. choose, and what other surprises are in store this week? Tune in Monday and Tuesday night, because you won’t want to miss this farcical feast. —Daniel Menegaz

Related content:

The Terror: Infamy

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on AMC

Season Premiere

The second season of AMC’s horror anthology series shifts from the Arctic to somewhere even more terrifying: America. Set during World War II, the new episodes follow a Japanese-American family placed in an internment camp after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, where they are plagued by strange supernatural forces. “There is the old Japanese literary form called Kaidan, ghost tales, that is fused onto this experience of Japanese-Americans,” George Takei, who appears in the new season and also served as a consultant, told EW. (The actor was himself relocated to an internment camp with the rest of his family as a boy.) “The people that were imprisoned were highly stressed, and some marriages broke up, some people went crazy, and they overlaid the story of yureis — spirits — and obake — ghosts that possess people.” —Tyler Aquilina

Related content:

Lodge 49

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on AMC

Season Premiere

In an expert mix of the mundane and the mysterious, AMC’s Lodge 49 returns for a second season to explore the life of ex-surfer Sean “Dud” Dudley (Wyatt Russell) after he joins the Ancient and Benevolent Order of the Lynx. The new season picks up after the Order has fallen under what Dud considers unsuitable leadership and follows his sister as she tries to leave behind her dead-end job for better things. If you’re itching for a show about secret societies, Lodge 49 is no dud. —Caroline Tew



Related content:

What ELSE to Watch

Streaming

The Scapegoat — Acorn TV

8 p.m.

Kids Baking Championship (2-episode season premiere) — Food Network

Beat Shazam — Fox

9 p.m.

Our Boys (2-episode debut) — HBO

10 p.m.

The Hills: New Beginnings — MTV

Twisted Sisters (season premiere) — Investigation Discovery

Legion (series finale) — FX

11 p.m.

Straight up Steve Austin (series debut with guest Rob Riggle) — USA

*times are ET and subject to change