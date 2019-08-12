Tribeca TV Festival lineup includes Friends 25th anniversary celebration

This is a big year for TV, and that’s reflected in the just-announced lineup for this fall’s Tribeca TV Festival. There will be premieres for new shows like Godfather of Harlem, Katy Keene, and Evil, among others. But there will also be some looking back, since 2019 also marks the 25th anniversary of Friends.
Friends was not only one of the most successful TV shows of its day; it’s had a wide-ranging impact on the TV medium ever since, and thanks to Netflix it’s still one of the most-watched shows among young people (though it remains to be seen how that might change once HBO Max reclaims Friends from Netflix). To celebrate the 25th anniversary, Tribeca TV Festival will be hosting a discussion with executive producers David Crane, Marta Kauffman and Kevin Bright on Friday, Sept. 13.
Check out the full lineup for the 2019 Tribeca TV Festival below.
2019 TRIBECA TV FESTIVAL LINEUP:
Bless This Mess (ABC) – Season 2 World Premiere
Executive Producers: Lake Bell, Liz Meriwether and Dax Shepard
After making the move from big city New York to rural Nebraska, newlyweds Rio (Lake Bell) and Mike (Dax Shepard) are getting accustomed to their new life as farmers. From neighborly feuds to a house full of chickens, Rio and Mike’s marriage and sanity are put to the test as they try to make the most out of their new life on the farm. Co-created by Liz Meriwether (New Girl), get an advance look at the hilarious Season 2 premiere, directed by co-star and co-creator Lake Bell.
- After the Screening: a conversation with co-creator and star Lake Bell, and co-stars Dax Shepard and Pam Grier.
- Event Details: Saturday, September 14th at 8:00pm
Evil (CBS) – New Series Premiere
Executive Producers: Robert and Michelle King
The highly anticipated new series from Robert and Michelle King (The Good Wife, The Good Fight), Evil finds a skeptical female clinical psychologist as she joins a priest-in-training and a contractor as they investigate supposed miracles, demonic possession, and other extraordinary occurrences to see if there’s a scientific explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.
- After the Screening: a conversation with executive producers Robert and Michelle King and cast members Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, and Michael Emerson
- Event Details: Saturday, September 14th at 6:00 pm
First Wives Club (BET+) – Special Screening
Executive Producer: Tracy Oliver
From Tracy Oliver, the co-writer of Girls Trip, comes a modern television remake of the classic 1996 revenge comedy First Wives Club. After neglecting their friendship, best friends Ari (Ryan Michelle Bathe), Hazel (Jill Scott) and Bree (Michelle Buteau) reunite to help each other through rough patches in their lives. Together, they navigate music superstar Hazel’s tabloid-ridden divorce, campaign manager Ari’s unsatisfying marriage to her political candidate husband, and orthopedic surgeon Bree’s cheating husband. Tired of always being the ones to make sacrifices in their lives, Ari, Hazel and Bree vow to prioritize their friendship and, along the way, the women learn that as long as they have each other, there’s nothing they can’t do.
- After the Screening: a conversation with creator and executive producer Tracy Oliver and star Michelle Buteau
- Event Details: Thursday, September 12th at 9:00pm
Godfather of Harlem (EPIX) – New Series World Premiere
Executive Producers: Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein
Bumpy Johnson (Forest Whitaker) returns from Alcatraz after an eleven year absence to reunite with his family and reclaim his Harlem territory from Italian mob boss Vincent “Chin” Gigante (Vincent D’Onofrio). He finds an unlikely ally in his old friend Malcolm X (Nigel Thatch). From the creators of Narcos and starring Academy Award®-winner Forest Whitaker, don’t miss this early look at your new historical crime obsession.
- After the Screening: a conversation with executive producers Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein, star Ilfenesh Hadera and star and executive producer Forest Whitaker
- Event Details: Thursday, September 12th at 6:30 pm
Goliath (Amazon Prime Video) – Season 3 World Premiere
Executive Producers: Lawrence Trilling, Geyer Kosinski, Jennifer Ames, and Steve Turner
In the third season of Goliath, the unexpected death of an old friend leads Billy McBride (Billy Bob Thornton) to take a case in the drought-stricken Central Valley where he comes face-to-face with a new Goliath: a billionaire rancher (Dennis Quaid) and his sister (Amy Brenneman). As Billy and his team pursue the truth, old enemies and personal demons resurface, forcing him to confront his own mortality.
- After the Screening: a conversation with executive producer Lawrence Trilling,
stars Billy Bob Thornton, Nina Arianda, Tania Raymonde, Amy Brenneman and Dennis Quaid
- Event Details: Friday, September 13th at 7:00pm
Hip Hop: The Songs that Shook America (AMC) – New Series Premiere
Executive Producers: Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, and Alex Gibney
From Executive Producers Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, Alex Gibney, and directors Erik Parker and One9, this documentary series focuses on six groundbreaking songs pivotal to the evolution of American music and culture. The premiere of episode 2, featuring Kendrick Lamar’s Alright, brings artists, collaborators, and other influential musical and cultural figures together as they deconstruct and examine the impact the song had on them personally, while dissecting the socio- economic and cultural conditions that inspired the landmark work and gave voice to a generation. In addition to Thompson, Trotter and Gibney, this project is also executive produced by Shawn Gee, Stacey Offman, Richard Perello, and Shea Serrano. Angie Day, Erik Parker and One9 also serve as co-executive producers.
- After the Screening: a conversation with directors and co-executive producers One9 and Erik Parker, executive producers Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and Tarik “Black Thought” Trotter, and co-executive producer Angie Day.
- Event Details: Friday, September 13th at 8:15pm
Katy Keene (The CW) – New Series World Premiere
Executive Producers: Greg Berlanti, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Michael Grassi, Sarah Schechter, and Jon Goldwater
A spinoff of the hit series Riverdale, Katy Keene follows the lives and loves of four iconic Archie Comics characters — fashion legend-to-be Katy Keene (Lucy Hale), singer/songwriter Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), performer Jorge Lopez/Ginger (Jonny Beauchamp), and “It Girl” Pepper Smith (Julia Chan) — as they chase their twenty-something dreams in New York City…together. As these aspiring artists take on the runway, the recording studio, Broadway, and the NYC social scene, they will find more than just a career in the big city — they’ll find long-lasting friendship. Starring Lucy Hale, Ashleigh Murray, Katherine LaNasa, Julia Chan, Jonny Beauchamp, Lucien Laviscount, Zane Holtz and Camille Hyde.
