The Morning Show with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon releases first teaser

The Morning Show type TV Show Network Apple Genre Drama

The upcoming Apple series The Morning Show, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, released a first-look teaser on Monday.

The show, which also features Steve Carell, is a behind-the-scenes look at the people and politics of the morning news world. The footage comes in the form of a camera tracking through a TV studio — a hallway, dressing rooms, the control room, and finally the studio where the eponymous show is taped — as the show’s characters are heard in overlapping dialogue talking about their views on journalism and reporting the news.

The stars of The Morning Show gathered at Apple’s special event in March to introduce the project to viewers.

“Through the prism of those under-slept, over-adrenalized people in front of and behind the camera, we take an honest look at the complex relationships between women and men in the workplace, and we engage in the conversation people are a little too afraid to have unless they’re behind closed doors,” Aniston said.

Aniston and Witherspoon play “two ambitious, aspirational female characters,” as the latter said in March, while Carell portrays Mitch Kessler, an anchor struggling to maintain relevancy in the ever-changing media world.

Mimi Leder, who directs the series, told EW that the show will focus on women in power and touch on the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements.

The Morning Show reunites Friends alums Aniston and Witherspoon, and also marks Carell’s return to a starring role on TV since his departure from The Office. Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Billy Crudup, Bel Powley, Karen Pittman, Desean Terry, and Mark Duplass will also star.

The series is loosely based on the book Top of the Morning, by CNN correspondent Brian Stelter, who serves as a consultant for the show. It is written by Kerry Ehrin, who also serves as an executive producer alongside Witherspoon and Aniston.

The Morning Show will debut this fall exclusively on Apple TV+, Apple’s new original video subscription service.

Related content: