The Crown season 3 premiere details revealed

Netflix announced Monday that Season 3 of its award-winning drama The Crown will premiere Nov. 17. The third season of the show, which tracks the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, stars Olivia Colman as the monarch, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret. The trio is replacing Claire Foy, Matt Smith, and Vanessa Kirby, who played the roles in seasons 1 and 2.

Season 3 of the hit drama also stars Ben Daniels as Margaret’s husband Anthony Armstrong-Jones, Charles Dance as Lord Mountbatten, Marion Bailey as the Queen Mother, Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, and Jason Watkins as Prime Minister Harold Wilson.

Colman is an Emmy nominee for her role in season 2 of Fleabag and, of course, won the Best Actress Oscar earlier this year for playing another monarch, 18th-century British ruler Queen Anne, in The Favourite.

“It’s in my contract now — I’ll only play queens!” the actress joked to EW, last year.

