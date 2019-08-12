Image zoom Steve Granitz/WireImage; Theo Wargo/Getty Image; Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Comedy Central is ready to reveal the first members of Alec Baldwin’s insult squad.

Robert De Niro, Caitlyn Jenner, Debra Messing, Joel McHale, Chris Redd, Jeff Ross, and Blake Griffin have signed on to sit on the dais and launch stinging barbs at the Oscar-nominated, Emmy-winning actor on The Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin.

Messing’s Will & Grace co-star Sean Hayes will serve as Roast Master of the proceedings. Baldwin guest-starred in multiple episodes of the NBC comedy.

Baldwin has won multiple Emmys for his role as Jack Donaghy on 30 Rock, and he has hosted Saturday Night Live a whopping 17 times, while also frequently appearing on the late-night sketch show as Donald Trump. Nominated for an Oscar for his role in The Cooler, Baldwin has also starred in The Hunt for Red October, Glengarry Glen Ross, and The Departed.

“Getting roasted will be the greatest honor of my lifetime besides being a father, a husband, hosting SNL seventeen times, receiving Golden Globes, Emmys, and working with Martin Scorsese,” quipped Baldwin in June, when the Roast was announced.

The Roast will be filmed in Los Angeles on Sept. 7, and air Sept. 15 at 10 p.m.

Comedy Central released a new promo for the Roast, which features Baldwin slinging generic insults at those on the dais, whose names he did not know at the time of filming this promo.

The Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis aired last year. Rob Lowe, Justin Bieber, and Roseanne Barr are among other recent roastees.

