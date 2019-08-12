College Admissions Scandal
Lifetime finds its leads for The College Admissions Scandal movie

By Marcus Jones
August 12, 2019 at 02:20 PM EDT

Lifetime has found the leads for its upcoming The College Admissions Scandal movie.

Penelope Ann Miller (American Crime) and Mia Kirshner (Star Trek: Discovery) will play Caroline and Bethany, an interior designer and a financial services firm owner, respectively, who become clients of college admissions consultant Rick Singer to do whatever it takes to get their children into an elite college.

While Caroline and Bethany are composite characters based on women like Lori Laughlin, Felicity Huffman, and other rich parents caught in the real-life college admissions scandal, real-life college criminal mastermind Rick Singer will be depicted in the film and played by actor Michael Shanks (Saving Hope).

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images; George Pimentel/WireImage; Sonia Recchia/Getty Images

Nicknamed Operation Varsity Blues, numerous parents are accused of paying large sums of money for services like photoshopping their children’s faces onto that of a football kicker in order to obtain an athletic scholarship, cheating on the SATs, and more.

In April, Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded not guilty to charges of mail fraud and money laundering conspiracy. In May, Huffman pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud; she will be sentenced in September.

Production for the two-hour film begins this month.

