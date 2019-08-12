Dan Levy celebrated his 36th birthday with a magnificent Schitt's Creek cake

By Clarkisha Kent
August 12, 2019 at 07:11 PM EDT
PopTV

Schitt's Creek

type
  • TV Show
Network
  • Pop TV
Genre

Schitt’s Creek star and co-creator Dan Levy had a very happy 36th birthday thanks to his castmates and fans of the acclaimed PopTV comedy.

On Friday, Levy attended a Schitt’s Creek fan event in Milwaukee alongside several of his costars — including his dad, Eugene Levy; Catherine O’Hara; and Annie Murphy — and was presented with a picture-perfect cake made to look like the show’s famed Rosebud Motel.

Levy was clearly moved by the sentiment, posting an Instagram photo of the group posing with the confection and adding the caption: “FIND ME A BETTER BIRTHDAY CAKE. I LOVE YOU MILWAUKEE.”

According to a Narcity article, the cake was created by Aggie’s Bakery, a local establishment. But this wasn’t the last kind gesture that fans would commit to on Levy’s behalf. Perhaps the real icing on the cake came when fans banded together to raise more than $20,000 for Ontario’s LGBT Youth Line, prompting Levy to thank everyone and receive even more birthday wishes from the organization.

