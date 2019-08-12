Image zoom PopTV

Schitt’s Creek star and co-creator Dan Levy had a very happy 36th birthday thanks to his castmates and fans of the acclaimed PopTV comedy.

On Friday, Levy attended a Schitt’s Creek fan event in Milwaukee alongside several of his costars — including his dad, Eugene Levy; Catherine O’Hara; and Annie Murphy — and was presented with a picture-perfect cake made to look like the show’s famed Rosebud Motel.

Levy was clearly moved by the sentiment, posting an Instagram photo of the group posing with the confection and adding the caption: “FIND ME A BETTER BIRTHDAY CAKE. I LOVE YOU MILWAUKEE.”

According to a Narcity article, the cake was created by Aggie’s Bakery, a local establishment. But this wasn’t the last kind gesture that fans would commit to on Levy’s behalf. Perhaps the real icing on the cake came when fans banded together to raise more than $20,000 for Ontario’s LGBT Youth Line, prompting Levy to thank everyone and receive even more birthday wishes from the organization.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY @danjlevy! Check out this super cute video we made for @instadanjlevy and the fans of @SchittsCreek in honour of his birthday! Its not too late to join other fans and make a donation here: https://t.co/gfQ0nuWNMX pic.twitter.com/VXsh96IRQL — LGBT YouthLine (@LGBTYouthLine) August 9, 2019

