Image zoom Reisig & Taylor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Friends type TV Show Network NBC Genre Sitcom

The gang from Friends will gather round Central Perk to celebrate their 25th anniversary in a very big way! Fans of the popular series will be able to see Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc in movie theaters for a special screening of 12 iconic episodes over three nights this fall.

On Sept. 23, Sept. 28, and Oct. 2, more than 1,000 theaters across the country will feature four episodes per night that have been newly remastered in 4K from the original 35mm camera negative. Each screening will feature exclusive interviews and never-before-seen content.

“The cultural impact that Friends continues to have, 25 years after its premiere, is astounding, a true testament to the genius of Marta Kauffman, David Crane, Kevin Bright, and the incredibly talented cast,” said Warner Bros. Television Group President & Chief Marketing Officer Lisa Gregorian.

“It is so amazing to know that the series is still bringing people of all ages together. We could not be more excited to deliver these digitally remastered episodes to theaters — for the first time ever! — so that together, in a shared experience, our loyal fans can enjoy some of their favorite Friends scenes in a new way.”

The episodes will be shown as follows:

Night 1: Pilot –ReDo, The One With The Black Out, The One With The Birth, The One Where Ross Finds Out

Night 2: The One With The Prom Video, The One Where No One’s Ready, The One With The Morning After, The One With The Embryos

Night 3: The One With Chandler In A Box, The One With Ross’s Wedding – Part 2, The One Where Everyone Finds Out, The One Where Ross Got High

Tickets for Friends 25th: The One With The Anniversary event will be available for purchase starting Aug. 16 via Fathom Events.

Related content: