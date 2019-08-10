The Boys season 2 gets a blood-soaked first look: 'We're up to our old tricks'

Image zoom Jan Thijs/Amazon Prime

As they say, The Boys are back in town.

Filming has already begun on The Boys season 2, continuing the story of Amazon’s R-rated superhero-bashing series, and showrunner Eric Kripke has “a small token” for those fans who helped make the show one of the most popular programs on the streaming platform.

“World’s first pic of #Season2,” Kripke tweeted on Saturday. “As you can see, we’re up to our old tricks.”

The image, taken from the set, features actors Tomer Capon as Frenchie, Karen Fukuhara as The Female, Jack Quaid as Hughie, Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk, and Kripke in the middle leading the group in flipping the middle finger to all superheroes. The last time Hughie was covered in this much blood, he detonated a bomb that had been shoved up an invisible supe. He finds himself once again seeing all red, this time with his teammates.

One member of The Boys who’s notably M.I.A. is Karl Urban‘s Billy Butcher. The final shock twist of season 1 might explain his absence.

Based on the comics by writer Garth Ennis and artist Darick Robertson, The Boys introduced a world where superheroes are very real, but instead of saving people for moral reasons, they all became totally corrupted by their powers and used heroism to mask more psychotic natures.

The Seven, led by Antony Starr’s sociopathic Homelander, rule with iron fists as the main supergroup. The Boys, a reassembled street-level strike team, are the ones fighting back against them. But, as season 1 showed us, things went awry pretty quickly.

Amazon Prime Video announced The Boys became one of the most-watched series on the platform in just two weeks of its premiere, though they did not provide any specific stats on the ratings.

You’re the Worst star Aya Cash joins season 2 as comic character Stormfront. Kripke told EW the next wave of episodes will focus greatly on the season 1 cliffhanger, new developments with superheroes in the military, and expanded roles for a couple of the surprise cameos. Terror, Billy’s perverted dog in the comics, will also be coming out of retirement, if only for one big episode.

Related content: