What to watch this weekend: The ruthless Roys are back on season 2 of HBO's Succession

FRIDAY

GLOW

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Season Premiere

The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling are headed to Las Vegas for season 3, bringing their unique brand of smackdowns and showmanship to Sin City. The show continues its wondrous exploration of a rich, diverse, packed ensemble of women (including costar power couple Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin) while adding such new faces as Geena Davis, playing showgirl turned casino entertainment director Sandy Devereaux St. Clair. “I was very excited about my character modeling future success to the women in the troupe, that I can stand as an example for them as a potential future and be someone who carefully and ferociously made her way to much greater success,” Davis told EW. —Tyler Aquilina

What Would You Do?

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on ABC

Season Premiere

Dancing with the Stars and America’s Next Top Model winner Nyle DiMarco guest stars in the season premiere of ABC’s hidden camera series, which captures reactions to various real-world scenarios. DiMarco, as seen in the exclusive trailer above, visits a restaurant and attempts to use sign language to communicate with the waiter, but he’s met with some fairly hostile deaf discrimination. What would you do if you saw it happening? DiMarco also goes behind-the-scenes with anchor John Quiñones to watch the action and waits to see if diners will stand up to the discrimination. —Maureen Lee Lenker

SATURDAY

My Favorite Shapes by Julio Torres

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10:30 p.m. on HBO

As a writer on Saturday Night Live, he’s gifted audiences with fan-favorite sketches including the Avatar-inspired “Papyrus” (where Ryan Gosling’s character had to seek therapy about his distress over the use of that font for the billion-dollar movie’s logo), “Melania Moments,” “Wells for Boys,” and most recently, “The Actress” (above) starring Emma Stone. Now, Julio Torres, who has also appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon as a “holiday correspondent,” Torres headlines his first HBO comedy special, a “multimedia comedy show” where the El Salvador-born comic “explores his favorite shapes,” as they move by on a conveyor in front of him, including a plexiglass square, a triangle, a self-conscious cactus, and a Ferrero Rocher chocolate “that Julio is mad at because she left her little skirt at home” (more from Torres on that below) — all serving as a springboard for jokes, anecdotes, and strangely sensational stories. —Gerrad Hall

SUNDAY

Succession

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on HBO

Season Premiere

Brian Cox is back as the delightfully awful Logan Roy, and we are ready to watch his four adult children fight tooth and nail to become their media baron father’s favorite. The second season promises to be even more ruthless in its depiction of the Roys than the first (which is saying something). After that accidental wedding death and the ensuing mayhem at the end of last season, Succession has returned and the characters are as cutthroat as ever. —Caroline Tew

*times are ET and subject to change