The Challenge season 34 is War of the Worlds 2 featuring first two-team season in over a decade

The Challenge is leveling up.

The brutal MTV competition series just unveiled the cast list and details for season 34’s War of the Worlds 2 set in the jungles of Thailand, and it’s already shaping up to be the most epic season yet. The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2, a sequel to last season’s global War of the Worlds (which featured half veterans and half new players), is the first time the franchise is returning to a two-team head-to-head format since The Ruins aired in 2009.

And to celebrate the return to the classic format, The Challenge is bringing back some of the best players to ever compete in previous seasons. The teams, split between Team USA and Team U.K. (after the organic split between the vets and new British competitors formed last season), are full of the fiercest veterans, some of which haven’t been back on the show in years. Others, like Johnny “Bananas,” have just never left.

Some notable returns include Jordan Wiseley (who hasn’t been back on the show since he won Dirty 30), Laurel Stucky (her last full season was Free Agents which she won but her last appearance was as a mercenary on Invasion of the Champions), and Tori Deal (last seen on Final Reckoning) for Team USA. Team U.K. is full of many new faces but the most exciting return is promising rookie-turned-vet Joss Mooney (last seen on Final Reckoning).

Check out the full list of competitors below:

Team USA

Ashley Mitchell

Cara Maria Sorbello

Faith Stowers

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio

Jordan Wiseley

Josh Martinez

Kam Williams

Laurel Stucky

Leroy Garrett

Nany Gonzalez

Paulie Calafiore

Tori Deal

Wes Bergmann

Zach Nichols

Team U.K.

Esther Falana

Georgia Harrison

Idris Virgo

Jenny West

Joss Mooney

Kayleigh Morris

Kyle Christie

Nicole Bass

Rogan O’Connor

Sean Lineker

Stephen Bear

Theo Campbell

Tula “Big T” Fazakerley

Zahida Allen

But that’s not all! For the first time ever, The Challenge is introducing the twist of “reinforcements.” The mysterious new feature comes in the form of Chris “C.T.” Tamburello and “Ninja” Natalie Duran for Team USA and Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran and Dee Nguyen for Team U.K.

There’s no information yet on what “reinforcements” even means — Will they be playing on the teams? Will they come take the place of whoever gets voted out? Will they act like previous seasons’ mercenaries and play for their right to take someone’s place? — but with two previous winners (including the near-mythic Terminator-like Turbo) and two formidable women who proved their worth last season, they are definitely not to be underestimated.

Check out the trailer for the new season below:

Hosted once again by fan-favorite TJ Lavin, The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 premieres Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. on MTV.

