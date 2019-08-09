Image zoom Everett Collection

The Formans are getting back together!

In news that’s sure to bring a smile to any fan of That ’70s Show, Debra Jo Rupp has been cast in a new ABC comedy pilot as Kurtwood Smith‘s onscreen wife, EW has confirmed. The two actors previously played spouses for eight seasons on the fan-favorite comedy That ’70s Show as Kitty and Red Forman. Now, they’re playing the married parents in the Untitled Nate Bargatze multi-cam series based on the life and comedy of Bargatze, making this a truly perfect reunion.

The comedy pilot follows Nate (Bargatze) and his wife Laura (Katie Aselton) who choose to move from California to Nate’s native Tennessee, where his parents still live, to raise their 6-year-old daughter. They find the pursuit of a simple life to be much more complicated than they imagined.

The pilot is helmed by The Carmichael Show creators Jerrod Carmichael and Ari Katcher and showrunner Danielle Sanchez-Witzel by 20th Century Fox TV for ABC.

Rupp was most recently seen in a recurring role on This is Us and is currently filming on Grey’s Anatomy for an arc that will be seen this season. She also previously appeared on The Ranch in another That ’70s Show reunion with Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson.

