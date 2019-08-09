Midge and Susie soak up the sun in first look at Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 3

When last we saw The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) was rushing into the arms of her ex Joel (Michael Zegan) before heading out on tour with singer Shy Baldwin (Leroy McClain). While the immediate fallout of Midge’s actions will likely be anything but marvelous — especially for her would-be fiancé Dr. Benjamin Ettenberg (Zachary Levi) — things look downright sunny for the comedian and her manager Susie (Alex Borstein) in this first image from season 3. (Good to know that Susie’s commitment to her leather jacket is so strong, she’ll even wear it while stress-lounging by the pool.)

Image zoom Amazon Studios

The Emmy and Golden Globe-winning Amazon Studios series will return later this year, and it won’t just be Midge who’s embarking on a new adventure. In the season 2 finale, Susie was offered a new gig, managing superstar comedian (and one-time Midge adversary) Sophie Lennon (Jane Lynch) — an opportunity that’s bound to be as challenging as it is lucrative.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now on Amazon.

Related content: