SNL star Leslie Jones lands Netflix comedy special

Leslie Jones‘ comedy is going global.

Netflix announced Friday the Saturday Night Live star will headline a new stand-up comedy special for the streaming giant.

The currently untitled show — produced by the BET Awards’ production company Jesse Collins Entertainment, which also recently produced Amanda Seales‘ HBO comedy special I Be Knowin’ — will run one hour in length, and is billed as boasting “exuberant energy” that showcases the 51-year-old’s “cutting comedy.”

Image zoom Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC

Outside her five-year tenure on Saturday Night Live (which has earned her three Emmy nods), Jones has also appeared in major movies including Ghostbusters, Trainwreck, and Top Five. She also voiced a character for the upcoming animated sequel The Angry Birds Movie 2.

Though an exact date has yet to be announced, look for Jones’ stand-up comedy special to debut globally on Netflix sometime in 2020.

