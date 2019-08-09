Jamie Dornan, Alec Baldwin, Christian Slater cast in Dr. Death podcast adaptation series

Image zoom Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic; Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic; Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Get ready to be terrified by Jamie Dornan once more.

EW has confirmed that the actor has landed the lead role in UCP’s television adaptation of the Wondery hit podcast Dr. Death based on the chilling true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch, a young, charismatic rising star in the Dallas medical community who was building a flourishing neurosurgery practice. But when patients entered his operating room for complex, routine spinal surgeries and left permanently maimed or dead, victims piled up and two fellow surgeons and a young Assistant District Attorney set out to stop him. Dr. Death explores the twisted mind of a sociopath and the gross negligence of the system designed to protect the most defenseless among us.

Along with Dornan, Dr. Death has also cast Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater.

Baldwin will play Robert Henderson, a neurosurgeon described as quiet, deliberative, and methodical. He believes wholeheartedly both in the system in which he rose through the ranks and that anything worth doing shouldn’t be rushed. Slater will play vascular surgeon Randall Kirby, who is brash, impulsive, and willing to burn that system to the ground in the name of justice. Together, they form something of a Woodward and Bernstein duo who will constantly be at odds in terms of their personalities and their methods, but on the same page as it relates to their endgame.

Executive produced by Patrick Macmanus (Happy!), the series is currently being shopped around to find a network home.

This is hardly the first time Dornan has played a sociopathic killer. He also portrayed one of the most disturbing villains in The Fall. It sure seems like he’s determined to haunt all of our dreams.

