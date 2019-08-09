Watch a queen set herself on fire when Drag Race Thailand makes U.S. debut

Image zoom WOW Presents Plus

The global stage is heating up for the RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise.

Production company World of Wonder announced Friday that the cast of Drag Race Thailand season 2 — including Kandy Zyanide, who went viral earlier this year for setting her dress on fire atop the show’s runway — will sashay to American screens for the first time this summer when the reality competition spinoff debuts Wednesday, Aug. 21 on the WOW Presents Plus streaming network.

Including the red-hot Kandy, 14 queens from Thailand, Malaysia, and Hong Kong will compete for the title of Thailand’s Next Drag Superstar across 13 episodes between August and November. Series hosts Art Arya and Pangina Heals will preside over the judging panel as the competition narrows.

Drag Race Thailand crowned Natalia Pliacam its first winner back in 2018. Fans notably celebrated the Thai queen for being the first plus-sized champion in Drag Race franchise history.

In addition to launching season 2 of Drag Race Thailand, the Emmy-winning franchise — which just wrapped its 11th American season in May — is set to hop across the pond for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (with guest judges Cheryl, Andrew Garfield, and Ginger Spice) later this year, while another international adaptation, Drag Race Canada, has also been announced.

Drag Race Thailand season 2 airs new weekly episodes beginning Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT on WOW Presents Plus.

