What to Watch on Thursday: Ann Curry, expert doctors are Chasing the Cure for medical mysteries

Image zoom

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Chasing the Cure

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on TNT/TBS

Series Debut

Produced and hosted by former NBC News anchor Ann Curry, every week on this live broadcast, patients battling undiagnosed, misdiagnosed, or uncured medical mysteries will meet with top doctors to help solve their ailments. Among those searching for answers in the series debut is Hannah, a former athlete who gained 90 pounds over the course of one year, has to use the bathroom more than 20 times a day, and has severe head pain. There’s also Jeremy, who suffers from seizures and an undiagnosed skin condition, and Mike, whose stomach bloats to the size of a basketball after he eats solid foods, causing overwhelming pain and troubling weight loss. —Gerrad Hall

Related content:

Two Sentence Horror Stories

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on The CW

Series Debut

This contemporary anthology horror series inspired by the eponymous viral fan fiction of “two sentence horror stories” explores fear and anxiety in the modern generation, where society is more connected and more diverse than ever. The show will air at a rate of two episodes per night, and up first are “Gentleman,” a grim tale in which a serial killer obsessed with single moms stalks a young mother who rejected him, and “Squirm,” a tense story about a woman who wakes up naked in her own bed with no memory of the night before, her situation made worse by a horrifying note she finds saying “I left a souvenir inside… or was it inside you? Happy hunting!!” —Daniel Menegaz

Related content:

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Wu Assassins — Netflix

Riviera — Sundance Now

8 p.m.

Holey Moley — ABC

Jersey Shore Family Vacation — MTV

9 p.m.

Big Brother — CBS

Family Food Fight — ABC

Hollywood Game Night — NBC

*times are ET and subject to change