New The Walking Dead season 10 photos tease intense fights and new characters

Image zoom Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

Psst! With the Whisperers still lurking about in The Walking Dead season 10, new images dropping ahead of the fall premiere tease the continuing war with intense shots and new characters.

The episodes will pick up a few months after the season 9 finale. Winter is over and spring has taken hold. Michonne (Danai Gurira) and the rest of the communities are preparing for a war that may be unavoidable, while still fearful of the boundaries that Alpha (Samantha Morton) made ever so clear in staking out her domain. Paranoia, propaganda, and PTSD are part of the proverbial sickness that infects the characters in season 10.

Carol (Melissa McBride), having left Ezekiel (Khary Payton) last season, now rides on the back of Daryl’s (Norman Reedus) motorcycle. The images also show Michonne and Judith (Cailey Fleming) making a trip to Oceanside, where something off frame goes awry.

Image zoom Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

Image zoom Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

Image zoom Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

Image zoom Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

In addition to the episode images, AMC announced another significant casting: Juan Javier Cardenas (FX’s Snowfall) will play Dante, described by the network as a “fast-talking” “rogue” who “will play a pivotal role in the story of Alexandria this season.” Comic readers will recognize the name as a love interest for Maggie, Lauren Cohan‘s character on the show.

Speaking of, showrunner Angela Kang told EW her team is “working on” a return for Cohan after she departed to star on ABC’s now-canceled Whiskey Cavalier.

Image zoom Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

Image zoom Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

Image zoom Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

Other scenes shown include a fiery crash in the woods with Michonne, Carol, Norman, and more.

At Alexandria, under the watchful eyes (for whatever they are worth now) of Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) is let out of his cell to do some farm work. It also looks like Siddiq (Avi Nash) is adapting to fatherhood fairly well.

Image zoom Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

Image zoom Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

Thora Birch makes her debut as new character Gamma, a member of the Whisperers who serves as a sentry. She’s “fiercely protective of Alpha,” according to a description, and “committed to the Whisperers’ way of life.”

Kevin Carroll also makes his Walking Dead debut as Virgil, “a highly intelligent and resourceful man who is desperately trying to get home to his family.”

Image zoom Gene Page/AMC

Image zoom Gene Page/AMC

Image zoom Gene Page/AMC

Image zoom Gene Page/AMC

A lot more changes are coming to The Walking Dead: At Comic-Con, Gurira confirmed her departure from the show, Andrew Lincoln‘s movie will come to theaters by way of Universal Pictures, and a third Walking Dead series is coming in 2020 with a younger cast of characters to see what life is like for a kid in these dark times.

The Walking Dead, proper, will premiere season 10 starting Sunday, Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.

Related content: