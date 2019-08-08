Comic-Con 2019
23 featured stories since

The Good Place creator on how — and why — the show changed its ultimate message

By Dan Snierson
August 08, 2019 at 08:16 PM EDT
Colleen Hayes/NBC

The Good Place

type
  • TV Show
Network
Genre

NBC’s afterlife adventure The Good Place has become one of TV’s most challenging and delightful comedies, exploring questions of ethics, morality, and lower-circle-of-hell torture techniques over the last three seasons. But the expectation-subverting show that loves to shift paradigms has pivoted in another significant way. Speaking to reporters during The Good Place panel at the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour, creator Mike Schur explained how the intention of the series wound up evolving over time, and he seemingly hinted at a component of what will be the show’s ultimate message entering this fourth and final season.

The series began with ethics/moral philosophy professor Chidi (William Jackson Harper) attempting to teach Eleanor (Kristen Bell) what it means to be a good person. Later, the entire group (which also includes Jameela Jamil’s Tahani, Manny Jacinto’s Jason, and D’Arcy Carden’s Janet) sought to help demon architect Michael (Ted Danson) find his humanity. Most recently, the Soul Squad prepared to prove Michael’s humans-can-evolve theory with a fate-deciding experiment. And somewhere along the way, as the points system went to, well, hell, the show’s writers discovered a deeper truth than the one they initially thought they were seeking. And it involved a simple word: Try.

“I pitched the show as an investigation of what it meant to be a good person, and found over the course of working on it with the writers and the actors and the entire crew that that’s even a more complicated question than I think I thought it was,” Schur explained. “I thought at the beginning that the show could, if given the chance, describe what it meant to be a good person. That was my hope. And that didn’t mean ‘Do this and not that.’ It meant ‘Here’s what a good person looked like in the world. Here’s how a person can feel like he or she led a good life.’ At the end of the day, that objective kind of shifted a little bit. Because what we found as we discussed it and wrote it and executed it is that some very, very smart people over the last, say, 3,000 years have had a lot of very different opinions about that question.”

He continued, “So what the mission of the show then became was to say, ‘Okay, we’re going to give you a bunch of options. You can be a good person this way or you can try to be a good person this way.’ And what we ended up saying is ‘We’re going to present a bunch of options, and by the way, there are plenty more we didn’t describe, but what’s important is that you try one of them.’ That was my internal shift over the course of making the show: the newfound belief that the important thing wasn’t actually — and it’s counterintuitive to say this — being good. The important thing was that you’re trying.”

Schur indicated that said effort seemed to be in short supply among us in these complicated, fractured times. “It feels like a huge part of the problem, from my point of view, is that not enough people are just trying,” he said. “And trying means failing. Everybody fails all the time; even people with the best of intentions will fail. It doesn’t matter whether you follow this theory or that theory, or this belief or whatever. You’re going to fail a lot. We all fail all the time at this. So… at the beginning I pitched what it means to be a good person. And at the end I would describe this as a show that makes the argument that we all ought to try harder than we are. And as long as you’re trying, you’re on the right path.”

The path to the final episode of The Good Place begins Sept. 26, with the unveiling of the season 4 premiere. And Danson — who, like Bell, welled up with tears at the TCA panel — expressed his admiration for and satisfaction with the conclusion of this heady journey. “I’m grateful that it ended with as much integrity as it started with,” he summed up.

For a first look at the 14-episode final season, divine your way over here.

Related content:

The Good Place

type
  • TV Show
seasons
  • 3
Genre
Premiere
  • 09/19/16
creator
Performers
Network
Complete Coverage

Episode Recaps

Skip
Comic-Con 2019
23 featured stories since
Justice League star poses with adorable Cyborg cosplayers at Comic-Con
7/22/2017
The Last Ship season 4 trailer plants seeds of hope — and hazard
7/23/2017
Midnight, Texas cast teases plenty of 'zonking' ahead
7/24/2017
Watch a mashup of your favorite celebs dancing at Comic-Con
7/24/2017
Lupita Nyong'o secretly went undercover in costume at Comic-Con
7/26/2017
American Horror Story: Cult reveals buzzy first poster
7/27/2017
Watch Kansas perform 'Carry On My Wayward Son' at Supernatural Comic-Con panel
8/1/2017
Here's what you need to know about Stan Lee's L.A. Comic Con
10/9/2017
Dwayne Johnson to make appearance at L.A. Comic Con
10/11/2017
Dwayne Johnson talks running for president at L.A. Comic Con
10/28/2017
Warner Bros announces San Diego Comic-Con plans for Supernatural, Riverdale, Black Lightning, and more
6/25/2018
TLC's Chilli to moderate Siren panel at Comic-Con
6/26/2018
Watch EW’s Comic-Con coverage LIVE on Facebook
7/18/2018
Calexit releases Comic-Con issue to raise money for immigrant families
7/18/2018
Game of Thrones going to Comic-Con to celebrate final season
6/27/2019
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker unveils new Sith Trooper ahead of Comic-Con
7/10/2019
Rick and Morty first photos from season 4 revealed
7/16/2019
Game of Thrones showrunners are not going to Comic-Con after all
7/17/2019
Avengers: Endgame directors really wanted Thanos to cut off Captain America's head
7/19/2019
Marvel's Shang Chi star Simu Liu successfully campaigned for the role on Twitter
7/21/2019
New The Walking Dead season 10 photos tease intense fights and new characters
8/8/2019
Arrow brings back Katana for season 8's second episode
8/8/2019
The Good Place creator on how — and why — the show changed its ultimate message
8/9/2019
Advertisement

Comments

Popular in TV

All Topics in TV

EDIT POST