Outlander makeup artist posts rare closeup of Sam Heughan's prosthetic scars

Ooh, that looks painful.

But then that’s the point of the work by Wendy Kemp Forbes, the Outlander makeup artist whose job is to prepare Sam Heughan’s hair, makeup, and back scars for the Starz drama. One of her responsibilities is to continually update the prosthetics so the look faded but no less heinous.

Image zoom Mark Mainz/Starz

In this new picture on Forbes’ Instagram page, she offers a close-up view of the arduous process while paying tribute to her team and Heughan. Forbes even includes the hashtag #lovemyjob, though seriously — who wouldn’t?

In 2017, Forbes told EW that she created two silicone molds for Heughan’s back that she continued to use. The scars don’t change — only the shading she applies. “There was talk about changing the shape of the scars after 20 years, but we decided against that,” Forbes told me. “We just keep coloring it lighter so the scars don’t look as red as they were 20 years previously,” says Forbes. “I know people get obsessed that it’s different. But they are all still there. It’s the same run of pieces since season 1.”

Forbes said it takes two hours and 20 minutes to do Heughan’s hair, makeup, and back scars. “He’s a lovely man but none of them are that patient in the chair,” admitted Forbes. “They don’t want to be in any longer than necessary.”

Outlander is not returning until early 2020, dang-it. But at least the show is going to New York Comic-Con! Starz announced on Twitter that the actors will not only attend the annual pop culture fest Oct. 3-6, but it is asking fans to submit fan art for a big prize.

We’re excited to announce that not only are we going to #NYCC this year, but that we’re bringing one of you with us! Submit your original #Outlander art on Twitter using #OutlanderContestNYCC for the chance to have it featured at our talent signing where you will meet the cast. pic.twitter.com/7t5DAZfmeM — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) August 7, 2019

