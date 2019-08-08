Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange serve strong in The Politician first-look photos

Image zoom NETFLIX

The first photos from Ryan Murphy’s Netflix comedy The Politician have been elected to office.

Netflix has unveiled several stills from the upcoming satire, offering tantalizing teases for characters played by Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange, Ben Platt, and more.

The series revolves around Platt as Payton Hobart, a wealthy student from Santa Barbara, California, who’s long harbored a passionate interest in becoming President of the United States. Until then, however, he must navigate the political waters of his Saint Sebastian High School, where he attempts to run for Student Body President while aiming for admission to Harvard.

On his journey, Payton must outsmart other ruthless classmates gunning for the position without sacrificing his morals and dignify — all while maintaining a carefully crafted image.

Paltrow plays Payton’s adoptive mother, while Lange co-stars as the grandmother to another character played by Set It Up actress Zoey Deutch.

The Politician marks one of multiple new Murphy-backed shows heading to Netflix series as part of his reported $300 million exclusive production deal with the streaming giant. Also in the works are Ratched, billed as a prequel to One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest starring Murphy’s American Horror Story muse Sarah Paulson, and Hollywood, described as a “love letter to the Golden Age of Tinseltown.”

The Politician — which also stars Bette Midler, Judith Light, Lucy Boynton, Dylan McDermott, January Jones, and Bob Balaban, among others — bows Sept. 27 on Netflix. See more first-look photos from the series below.

