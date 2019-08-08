Image zoom Lego

Friends type TV Show Network NBC Genre Sitcom

It took 20 years, but Ross finally has a couch he can move on his own, without needing to shout “Pivot!” like he did in that Friends season 5 episode.

In honor of the beloved sitcom’s 25th anniversary, Friends is getting the LEGO treatment. The new LEGO Ideas Central Perk set is a nostalgic recreation of all your favorite Friends characters and their go-to coffee shop. Packed full of authentic details and Easter eggs, this collectible is the perfect gift for any Friends superfan (or for yourself, we don’t judge!).

With seven all-new LEGO Minifigures depicting the characters of Ross Geller, Rachel Green, Chandler Bing, Monica Geller, Joey Tribbiani, Phoebe Buffay, and yes, even Gunther, the LEGO set also comes with the complete Central Perk coffee shop, including that infamous orange couch. Fun fact: The couch, along with all the other furniture, is easily removable for play, which means you don’t have to pull a Ross when moving it.

The Friends LEGO set also features the stage where Phoebe performs as well as other accessories like Ross’s keyboard; Rachel’s tray and coffee cup; Monica’s muffin; Joey’s pizza box, pizza slice, and “man bag”; Chandler’s laptop; Phoebe’s guitar; Gunther’s broom; and more than 1,000 other pieces to role-play some of the most iconic Friends scenes.

Check out more photos of the set:

Image zoom Lego

Image zoom Lego

Image zoom Lego

Image zoom Lego

Image zoom Lego

The Friends LEGO set will be available for purchase in any LEGO Store and at shop.lego.com beginning Sept. 1.

