Arrow brings back Katana for season 8's second episode

Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) will encounter yet another familiar face in Arrow‘s eighth and final season.

EW has confirmed that Rila Fukushima, who played Tatsu Yamashiro/Katana, will make an appearance in the season’s second episode, which is titled “Welcome to Hong Kong.” GreenArrowTV.com was the first to report Fukushima’s return.

Oliver first crossed paths with Tatsu when he was working for A.R.G.U.S. in Hong Kong, as depicted in season 3’s flashback story line. The last time we saw the deadly swords-woman was in season 4’s “Unchained.” While the show still hasn’t released any more details about Fukushima’s return, it does make sense that she’d pop up in “Welcome to Hong Kong,” which Amell described as “an ode to season 3” in EW’s August cover story.

Image zoom Cate Cameron/The CW

Of course, Fukushima isn’t the only alum returning to help the show play its greatest hits in the final season. Former stars Colin Donnell and Josh Segarra are also slated to make appearances.

Picking up a short while after the season 7 finale, season 8 finds Oliver traveling the world and working for the Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), who has him on a mission to save the multiverse.

Arrow returns Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 9 p.m. on The CW.

