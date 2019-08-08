Alton Brown's Good Eats is back with a delightfully quirky trailer

The first trailer for the reboot of Alton Brown’s beloved food show Good Eats is here for fans to (ahem) feast their eyes on.

In the video, the culinary expert and Food Network mainstay gives a hint at what viewers can expect on the revived program, which is dubbed Good Eats: The Return. By the looks of things, quirky characters, food facts, and belching yeast puppets (of course) will all be present.

The original Good Eats, which featured Brown demonstrating the science and history behind different foods and cooking methods, aired for 14 seasons on the Food Network, from 1999 to 2011 (although some special standalone episodes aired into 2012). In 2018, the Cooking Channel aired Good Eats: Reloaded, which featured 13 old episodes that had been re-edited with some newly shot footage.

Good Eats: The Return, which Brown wrote, produced, directed, and stars in, will make its triumphant debut with back-to-back episodes airing at 10 and 10:30 p.m. ET/PT Aug. 25 on the Food Network. Watch the new trailer above.

