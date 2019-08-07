Image zoom

Love Island

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on CBS

Season Finale

After a month of recouplings, wild games, and TEXTS!!, the first season of CBS’ Love Island is coming to an end. The public has chosen the four pair of finalists: Weston and Emily, Caro and Ray, Dylan and Alexandra, and Zac and Elizabeth. They have taken care of crying babies, met each other’s families, went on incredible final dates, and, some have even found love. Now, it’s all back in the viewers’ hands to decide which of the final four will be crowned this year’s winners and receive the $100,000 prize before we leave Fiji, and the villa, behind until next summer. —Alamin Yohannes

BH90210

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Fox

Series Debut

Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, Shannen Doherty, Jason Priestley, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green, and Ian Ziering are all back for this new take on the series that made them stars nearly 30 years ago, this time playing heightened versions of themselves as they attempt to launch a reboot of the classic series. “We wanted to do something different, and we wanted to do something that would cause noise and be groundbreaking just like our original show was back in the ‘90s,” Spelling previously told EW. Added Garth, who co-created the show with Spelling, Chris Alberghini, and Mike Chessler, “It’s about the characters behind the characters. It’s inside the lives of people that lived in those shoes for those 10 years, and it’s about them coming back together.” That means a “convention” reunion in Vegas, drunken antics, affairs, and so much more! —Gerrad Hall

What Else to Watch

Streaming

The Handmaid’s Tale — Hulu

8 p.m.

Expedition Unknown (season premiere) — Discovery

grown-ish (season finale) — Freeform

9 p.m.

Hypnotize Me (series debut) — The CW

Big Brother — CBS

10 p.m.

Yellowstone — Paramount Network

Younger — TV Land

