What to watch on Wednesday: Beverly Hills, 90210 is back with BH90210, the reboot that's not a reboot

By EW Staff
August 07, 2019 at 06:00 AM EDT

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Love Island

CBS

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on CBS

Season Finale
After a month of recouplings, wild games, and TEXTS!!, the first season of CBS’ Love Island is coming to an end. The public has chosen the four pair of finalists: Weston and Emily, Caro and Ray, Dylan and Alexandra, and Zac and Elizabeth. They have taken care of crying babies, met each other’s families, went on incredible final dates, and, some have even found love. Now, it’s all back in the viewers’ hands to decide which of the final four will be crowned this year’s winners and receive the $100,000 prize before we leave Fiji, and the villa, behind until next summer. —Alamin Yohannes

BH90210

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Fox

Series Debut
Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, Shannen Doherty, Jason Priestley, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green, and Ian Ziering are all back for this new take on the series that made them stars nearly 30 years ago, this time playing heightened versions of themselves as they attempt to launch a reboot of the classic series. “We wanted to do something different, and we wanted to do something that would cause noise and be groundbreaking just like our original show was back in the ‘90s,” Spelling previously told EW. Added Garth, who co-created the show with Spelling, Chris Alberghini, and Mike Chessler, “It’s about the characters behind the characters. It’s inside the lives of people that lived in those shoes for those 10 years, and it’s about them coming back together.” That means a “convention” reunion in Vegas, drunken antics, affairs, and so much more! —Gerrad Hall

What Else to Watch

Streaming
The Handmaid’s TaleHulu

8 p.m.
Expedition Unknown (season premiere) — Discovery
grown-ish (season finale) — Freeform

9 p.m.
Hypnotize Me (series debut)  — The CW
Big BrotherCBS

10 p.m.
YellowstoneParamount Network
YoungerTV Land

*times are ET and subject to change

