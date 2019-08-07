The Simpsons adds John Legend and Chrissy Teigen to season 31 guest roster

Image zoom Mike Marsland/WireImage; FOX

Get ready to Get Lifted: One of Hollywood’s power couples is headed to Springfield.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen will guest-star during the upcoming 31st season, Fox announced on Wednesday.

The spouses will play themselves in an episode that sees Marge recruit the couple for an education-based proposal. “Who else but John Legend could sing a song so emotionally powerful that it would make the people of Springfield do something smart?” Simpsons executive producer Matt Selman tells EW. “Who else but Chrissy Teigen would befriend Marge in the comments section of Instagram?

Model/Lip Sync Battle host/best-selling cookbook author Teigen and musician-turned-EGOT winner Legend join a guest roster for season 31 that already includes Jason Momoa, Bob Odenkirk, John Mulaney, and Jane Goodall. For a first peek at Momoa’s character, head over here.

RuPaul, Will Forte, Billy Eichner, Awkwafina, Tracy Morgan, and Emily Deschanel were among the celebrity guests who contributed to season 30, which wrapped in May.

The Simpsons returns to Fox on Sept. 29 at 8 p.m.

Fox also announced that Holly Hunter, Mary Steenburgen, Fortune Feimster, and Drew Tarver will guest-star on the upcoming animated sitcom Bless the Harts.

